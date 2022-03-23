BPSC Recruitment 2022: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the post of Headmaster in Primary Schools under the State Education Department.Also Read - NEET SS Counselling Schedule 2021-22 Released; Registration For Round 1 To Begin From April 1

Eligible candidates can apply for the same through the official website —www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.Through this recruitment drive, a total of 40506 vacancies will be filled. The online application for the recruitment process will commence from March 28, 2022. The last date to apply for the position is April 22, 2022.

BPSC Recruitment 2022: Check Details Here

Recruitment Board: Bihar Public Service Commission

Mode of Application: Online

Official Website: www.bpsc.bih.nic.in

Name of the post: Headmaster

Number of vacancy: 40506 posts

Last date to Apply: April 22, 2022

BPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Must be a citizen of India and resident of the State of Bihar.

Degree of graduation from any recognized university with having minimum 50% marks.

5% relaxation shall be given in the minimum prescribed marks to the candidates belonging to SC/ST/EBC/BC/Differently able/female and EWS.

The degree of ‘Aalim’ obtained from Maulana Mazharul Haque Arbi & Persian University, Patna/Bihar State Madarsa Education Board and degree of Shastri from Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University will be treated to be equivalent to graduation.

Having quali fi ed D.El.Ed/B.T/B.Ed./B.A.Ed/8. Sc.Ed/B.L.Ed.

Having qualified Teachers Eligibility Test for those teachers who have been appointed in the year 2012 or onwards and Those Teachers who have been appointed before 2012 must be qualified efficiency Examination.

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the detailed notification given below.