BPSC Recruitment 2022: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the post of Headmaster in Senior Secondary Schools under the State Education Department Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website —www.bpsc.bih.nic.in. Also Read - Indian Bank Recruitment 2022: Application Process For 202 Posts to End Soon, Apply Now at indianbank.in

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same through the official website, onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. The online application will begin from today, March 5, 2022. Applicants can apply for the above posts till March 28, 2022. A total of 6421 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Also Read - TNUSRB Recruitment 2022: Notification Likely to be Out Soon For Sub-Inspector Posts on tnusrb.tn.gov.in

Vacancy Details

Headmaster: 6421 Posts Also Read - NTPC Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 40 Posts at ntpc.co.in| Here's Direct Link

Important Dates to Remember

The online application begins: March 5, 2022

The last date to submit online applications: March 28, 2022.

BPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the above posts, a candidate should be a citizen of India and a resident of Bihar State.

Must be post-graduate from recognized university with at least 50% marks.

B.Ed/B.A.Ed./B.Sc. Ed. From recogrized institution.

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the detailed notification given below.

Application fee: Candidates belonging to General OBC/Other State categories are required to pay Rs 750 while candidates belonging to Female/SC/ST/ PH categories are required to pay Rs 200 as an application fee.

Selection Process: Candidates will be selected on the basis of the written exam(150 Marks). Note, there will be no interview.

How to Apply For the Posts?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before March 28, 2022, through the official website —onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in