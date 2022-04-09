Recruitment 2022: Are you looking for a job? Here’s a golden opportunity for you. Here’s a list of government jobs, with an ongoing registration process. From BPSC’s vacancies for Assistant Town Planning Supervisor position to Eastern Railway’s recruitment for Apprentice posts, and many more — here’s a list of government jobs available. Read below for vacancy, eligibility, and other details.Also Read - BRO Recruitment 2022: Registration For 302 Posts Begins at bro.gov.in| Details Inside

BPSC Recruitment 2022: The Bihar Public Service Commission, BPSC has extended the registration date for Assistant Town Planning Supervisor posts. The last date to apply for the posts has been extended till April 18, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of BPSC, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Name of the post: Assistant Town Planning Supervisor

Assistant Town Planning Supervisor Number of vacancy: 107 posts

107 posts Last date for submission of online application: April 18, 2022

April 18, 2022 Official Website: bpsc.bih.nic.in.

To know more about the recruitment process, click on the link given here: Check Details Here

Western Railway Teacher Recruitment 2022: Western Railway has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the posts of Trained Teachers and Assistant Teacher(Primary Teacher). Interested candidates can check the detailed notification from the official website of Western Railway, wr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Name of the post: Trained Teachers and Assistant Teacher(Primary Teacher).

Trained Teachers and Assistant Teacher(Primary Teacher). Number of vacancy: 11 posts

11 posts Last date for submission of online application: April 12, 2022

April 12, 2022 Official Website: wr.indianrailways.gov.in.

To know more about the recruitment process, click on the link given here: Check Details Here

RPSC Recruitment 2022: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission, RPSC has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the posts of Senior Teacher(Grade 2 teacher). Those who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website — rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Name of the post: Senior Teacher(Grade 2 teacher)

Senior Teacher(Grade 2 teacher) Number of vacancy: 9760 posts

9760 posts Last date for submission of online application: May 10, 2022

May 10, 2022 Official Website: rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

To know more about the recruitment process, click on the link given here: Check Details Here

NHM MP Recruitment 2022: The National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh has invited online applications from eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Clinical Psychologists for the Mental Health Programme. Interested candidates can apply for the post through the official website www.sams.co.in.

Name of the post: Clinical Psychologists

Clinical Psychologists Number of vacancy: 47 posts

47 posts Last date for submission of online application: May 12, 2022

May 12, 2022 Official Website: www.sams.co.in.

To know more about the recruitment process, click on the link given here: Check Details Here

DRDO Recruitment 2022: The Defence Research and Development Organization has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the posts of Junior Research Fellow and Research Associate at Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory, Chandigarh. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of DRDO – drdo.gov.in before April 15, 2022.

Name of the post: Junior Research Fellow and Research Associate

Junior Research Fellow and Research Associate Number of vacancy: 08 posts

08 posts Last date for submission of online application: April 15, 2022

April 15, 2022 Official Website: drdo.gov.in

To know more about the recruitment process, click on the link given here: Check Details Here

Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022: The Eastern Railway has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for various Apprentice Posts. Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of Railway Recruitment Cell(RRCER) on rrcer.com.

Name of the post: Apprentice

Apprentice Number of vacancy: 2972 posts

2972 posts Last date for submission of online application: May 10, 2022

May 10, 2022 Official Website:rrcer.com

To know more about the recruitment process, click on the link given here: Check Details Here

IBPS Recruitment 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection(IBPS) has invited online applications from eligible candidates to apply for the post of Division Head (Technology Support Services). Those candidates who are interested can check the eligibility criteria, age limit through the official website —ibps.in

Name of the post: Division Head Posts

Division Head Posts Number of vacancy: 01 post

01 post Last date for submission of online application: April 13, 2022

April 13, 2022 Official Website: ibps.in.

To know more about the recruitment process, click on the link given here: Check Details Here

UKMSSB Recruitment 2022: The Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board, UKMSSB has released a recruitment notification. Note, only women candidates will be hired for the post of Health Officers. All those who are interested and eligible can check the eligibility criteria, and age limit from the official website of UKMSSB —ukmssb.org.

Name of the post: Health Officers

Health Officers Number of vacancy: 824 posts

824 posts Last date for submission of online application: April 13, 2022

April 13, 2022 Official Website: ukmssb.org

To know more about the recruitment process, click on the link given here: Check Details Here

Income Tax Recruitment 2022: Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Income Tax Inspector, Tax Assistant, and Multi-Tasking Staff. Interested candidates(meritorious sportspersons) can apply for the positions through the official website of Income Tax, www.incometaxindia.gov.in.

Name of the post: Income Tax Inspector, Tax Assistant, and Multi-Tasking Staff

Income Tax Inspector, Tax Assistant, and Multi-Tasking Staff Number of vacancy: 24 posts

24 posts Last date for submission of online application: April 18, 2022

April 18, 2022 Official Website: www.incometaxindia.gov.in

To know more about the recruitment process, click on the link given here: Check Details Here