BRO Recruitment 2021 Notification: The Border Roads Organization (BRO) under the Ministry of Defence has released an indicative notification for the post of Multi Skilled Worker (Painter), Multi Skilled Worker (Waiter), Vehicle Mechanic and Driver Mech. Transport (OG) in the employment newspaper dated 4 December, 2021.Also Read - PPSC Recruitment 2021: Notification Released for 320 Inspector Vacancies on ppsc.gov.in

A total of 354 vacancies have been notified under the BRO Recruitment 2021, out of which 293 are for Vehicle Mechanic, 45 for MTS and 16 for Driver posts. Online applications shall be invited for Male Candidates for the said posts in General Reserve Engineer Force (BSF) against advertisement number 02/2021 on the official website — bro.gov.in. Also Read - OSSC Mains Admit Card 2021 Released For Sub Inspector Post on ossc.gov.in | Download Via Direct Link

Interested candidates can check important dates qualification, age limit, selection process, application process and other details, once the notification is released officially. Also Read - DRDO TBRL Recruitment 2021: Apply For THESE Posts Before Dec 20; Check Details Here

BRO Recruitment 2021: Notification Details

Notification Number – 02/2021

BRO Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Last Date of Application – To release soon

BRO Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Post Name Category-Wise Post Total GEN SC ST OBC EWS Vehicle Mechanic 121 51 28 64 29 293 Multi Skilled Worker Painter 00 06 02 22 03 33 Multi Skilled Worker (Waiter) 07 04 00 00 01 12 Driver Mechanical Transport (OG) 08 00 07 00 01 16

BRO Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the details through the PDF shared below.

BRO Recruitment 2021: How to Apply?

The candidates can apply online once the notification is released.

BRO Recruitment 2021: Download indicative notification here