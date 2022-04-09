BRO Recruitment 2022: Board Roads Wings, Board Roads Organization (BRO) has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Multi Skilled Worker. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website —bro.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 302 posts will be filled in the organization. For more details, applicants are advised to check the detailed notification shared on the BRO’s website.Also Read - EIL Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Out For 60 Posts; Apply Online at engineersindia.com| Here's Direct Link
Important Dates
- The last date to apply for 302 posts: check the official notification
Vacancy Details
Multi Skilled Worker (Mason): 147 Posts
- UR-26
- SC-30
- ST-15
- OBC-56
- EWS-20
Multi Skilled Worker (Nursing Assistant): 155 Posts
- UR-56
- SC-26,
- ST-13
- OBC-44
- EWS-16
As per the short recruitment notification, the Pay DA, HRA, Transport Allowance, and other allowances are payable as per Govt of India rules in force. For more details, candidates can check the notice from the link given below.