BRO Recruitment 2022: Board Roads Wings, Board Roads Organization (BRO) has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Multi Skilled Worker. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website —bro.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 302 posts will be filled in the organization. For more details, applicants are advised to check the detailed notification shared on the BRO's website.

Important Dates

The last date to apply for 302 posts: check the official notification

Vacancy Details

Multi Skilled Worker (Mason): 147 Posts

UR-26

SC-30

ST-15

OBC-56

EWS-20

Multi Skilled Worker (Nursing Assistant): 155 Posts

UR-56

SC-26,

ST-13

OBC-44

EWS-16

As per the short recruitment notification, the Pay DA, HRA, Transport Allowance, and other allowances are payable as per Govt of India rules in force. For more details, candidates can check the notice from the link given below.