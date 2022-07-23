BSF Recruitment 2022: Border Security Force(BSF)has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the Senior Aircraft Mechanic and other posts. Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of BSF at bsf.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 40 posts will be filled in the organisation. Applications received within 30 days from the date of publication in Employment News will be considered in the first lot. Candidates can check the education qualification, selection process, vacancy, and other details below.Also Read - DSSSB Recruitment Notification Out For 547 Posts; Apply From July 28 at dsssbonline.nic.in

BSF Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates

Last date to apply for the post: within 30 days from the date of publication of advertisement in employment news.

BSF Vacancy Details

Name of the post and number of vacancy

Senior Aircraft Mechanic: 10 Posts

Senior Radio Mechanic: 6 Posts

Assistant Radio Mechanic: 1 Post

Senior Flight Gunner: 5 Posts

Junior Flight Gunner: 4 Posts

Junior Flight Engineer: 7 Posts

Inspector/ Storeman: 3 Posts

Sub Inspector(storeman): 4 Posts

BSF Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Sub-Inspector/ Storeman: Degree from a recognized University or equivalent; Six years’ experience in Logistic (Stores and Provisioning) activities on aviation field. Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification and selection process through the official notification shared below:

BSF Salary

Senior Aircraft Mechanic: Pay Matrix – 7

Senior Radio Mechanic: Pay Matrix – 7

Assistant Radio Mechanic: Pay Matrix – 5

Senior Flight Gunner: Pay Matrix – 7

Junior Flight Gunner: Pay Matrix – 6

Junior Flight Engineer: Pay Matrix – 6

Inspector/ Storeman: Pay Matrix – 7

Sub Inspector: Pay Matrix – 6

BSF Recruitment 2022 How to Apply?

The candidates who fulfill the qualifications and experience as mentioned above may send their application/bio-data & Certificate as per the proforma given below at Annexure-I & II along with attested copies of following documents/Certificates on following address:- Deputy Inspector General (Estt), HQ DG BSF, Block No. 10, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi, PIN – 110003.