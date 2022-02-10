BSF Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2022: Border Security Force (BSF), Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India has invited applications for the recruitment of Constable (Tradesman) (Male and Female) Posts. According to the recruitment notification, a total of 2788 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. The recruitment notification has been published in the employment newspaper dated January 15 to January 21, 2022. The candidates who are interested and eligible for the post can apply on the official website, rectt.bsf.gov.in. The registration process for the BSF Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2022 has commenced from today, as of January 15, 2022. For more details on BSF Constable Tradesman 2022, please scroll down.Also Read - Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 80 Posts at indiancoastguard.gov.in

Important Dates

Notification Release date: December 28, 2021.

The Online application begins: January 15, 2022.

The Online application ends: February 15, 2022.

Admit Card Release Date: To be announced.

BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Exam: To be announced.

BSF Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Name of the posts and the number of vacancies

Total Constable (Tradesman): 2788 posts

Male: 2651

Female: 137

BSF Constable TradesmanRecruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized University or Board with: (i) Two years’ work experience in respective trades; (OR) (ii) One-year certificate course from Industrial Training Institute/ Vocational Institute with at least one year experience in the trade.

Two years Diploma from Industrial Training Institute in the trade or similar trade.

BSF Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The recruitment will comprise of Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Documentation, Trade Test, Written Examination, and Detailed Medical Examination (DME). The candidate will apply for only one post/trade. The Written Examination will be of 100 marks containing 100 questions (qualifying marks 35% for General Category/EWS & ExServicemen and 33% for SC/ST/OBC) will consist of only OMR based objective type multiple choice questions to be answered using a Blue or Black ball point pen only.

BSF Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale

Selected candidates will get salary in the range of 21,700-69,100 as per Pay Matrix Level-3.

BSF Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?

Applications should be made online through the website, https://rectt.bsf.gov.in. Candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification issued on the official website.