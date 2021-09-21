BSF GD Constable Recruitment 2021: The last day to apply for Border Security Force General Duty Constable posts ends tomorrow. The notification for the post was released online on August 9, 2021. Te notification was released to fill the vacancies for 269 posts. The candidates who are interested and eligible for the post can apply on rectt.bsf.gov.in.Also Read - Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply for Apprentice Posts, No Written Exam or Interview; Class 10th Pass Can Apply, Check Details

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can apply for the post:

Go to the official website-rectt.bsf.gov.in. Check notification that reads “Recruitment of Meritious Sportspersons.” Click on the apply now option. A new window would open. Enter their name, mobile number, and mail id. Pay the application fee via online modes Keep a copy of the application form for future references

According to the reports, the vacancies are open for Sports such as Boxing, Judo, Swimming, Cross Country, Kabbadi, Water Sports, Wushu, and Gymnastics. Other sports disciplines for which there are vacancies are Archery, Wrestling, Weight Lifting, Volleyball, Handball, Tae-Kwondo, Shooting, Basketball, Football, and others.

Candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification released by BSF before applying for the post.

In order to apply for the posts, candidates should be between 18 to 21 years of age as of August 1, 2021. However, certain age relaxations are allowed.