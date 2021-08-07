BSF GD Constable Recruitment 2021: The Border Security Force (BSF), Ministry of Home Affairs has notified vacancies for recruitment to the post of Constable (GD) on temporary basis, likely to be made permanent, in the employment newspapers dated 07-13 August, 2021. Online applications are invited from the sportspersons on rectt.bsf.gov.in.Also Read - LIC AE AAO Prelims 2021 Exam Date Declared at licindia.in; Check Details Here

BSF GD Constable Registration will commence on 09 August, 2021 and interested candidates can apply for BSF Constable Recruitment 2021 on or before 22 September, 2021 on the official website – bsf.gov.in. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 269 posts.

BSF GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Starting Date of Application – 09 August 2021

Application Form Closing Date – 22 September 2021

BSF GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Salary

Pay Matrix Level – 3

Rs 21,700-69,100/- and other allowances admissible to Central Government employees from time to time under the prescibed rule.

BSF GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Educational Qualification

Matriculation or its equivalent from a recognized board/institute.

Age Limit

18 to 23 years

Physical Standard

Height: Male = 170 cms and Female = 157 cms

Chest (For male only): 80 cms (unexpended). Min expansion – 05 cms III

Weight: Proportionate to height and age as per medical standards for both male and female candidates

For more details, candidates are advised to check the official notification given below.

BSF GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Check Official Notification

BSF GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

Selection will be done on the basis of:

Checking of Testimonials/documents

Measurement of Physical Standard (PST)

Detailed Medical Examination (DME)

BSF GD Constable Recruitment 2021: How to Apply?

Interested and eligible applicants can apply online from 09 August to 22 September 2021 by logging onto the official website – bsf.gov.in.