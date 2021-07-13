BSF Recruitment 2021: The Border Security Force, BSF has started recruitment across disciplines. The candidates who are willing to apply can check the details given below. This time, the Border Security Force, BSF has open vacancies for 285 posts across disciplines. The application can be filled on the official site- rectt.bsf.gov.in.Also Read - Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Golden Opportunity to Join India Army Without Exam, Earn 2.5 Lakh Salary | Check Post, Vacancy, Eligibility Details Here

Online applications have been invited from candidates who fit the required criteria. The candidates must note that they can apply for BSF Recruitment 2021 till July 26, 2021. The application window has already opened.

BSF Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Name of the vacancy No. of posts

Assistant Aircraft Mechanic: 49

Assistant Radio Mechanic: 8

Constable: 8

Staff Nurse: 74

ASI Operation Theatre Technician: 2

ASI Laboratory Technician: 56

Whistle 18

HC (Veterinary) 40

Constable (Kennelman) 30

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which they can apply for the posts:

Candidates can go to the official site- rectt.bsf.gov.in. There will be 3 links shown. Click on any link according to the post they want to apply. A new page will open where they can start applying. Fill in all the necessary details. Click on submit.

Candidates must note that if they are applying for these posts, they should have passed class 10 and 12 from a recognised board. Candidates applying for all these posts will be selected on the basis of their performance in a Written Exam, a Physical Efficiency Test, and a Physical Standard Test.