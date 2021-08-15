BSF Recruitment 2021: Candidates who are willing to join the armed forces of the country, here’s a golden job opportunity for you. The Border Security Force (BSF) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Constable (General Duty) in Group “C” on a temporary basis which is likely to be made permanent in BSF against Sports quota. It must be noted that the players who have taken part or won a medal(s) in the various level of competition from September 1, 2019, till September 22, 2021, will only be considered for the posts. As per the notification released by the BSF, a total of 269 vacancies are to be filled through recruitment. Candidates can apply to the posts through the official website – rectt.bsf.gov.in.Also Read - Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Golden Chance to Become Officer With India Army, Salary Above 1.77 Lakh | Find Eligibility, Vacancy, Official Notification

BSF Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Starting Date of Application: 9 August 2021

Last date to submit application form: 22 September 2021

BSF Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

As of August 1, 2021, the eligible candidates must be in the4 age group 18 to 23 years.

BSF Recruitment 2021: Educational qualification

Candidates must have passed Class 10 or matriculation or its equivalent from a recognized board.

BSF Recruitment 2021: Physical Standard

Height: Male =170 Cms and Female = 157 Cms

Chest(For male only): 80 Cms (unexpended). Min expansion – 05 Cms

Weight: Proportionate to height and age as per medical standards for male and female candidates.

BSF Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

Online application forms and copies of certificates uploaded by the candidates will be scrutinized and if found in order, the respective candidates will be issued online admit cards to appear for the recruitment process. After that, the candidate will have to undergo the following process of recruitment:-

(i) Checking of Testimonials/documents

(ii) Measurement of Physical Standard (PST)

(iii) Detailed Medical Examination (DME)

BSF Recruitment 2021: Salary

The selected candidates will get a salary from Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100/- and other allowances admissible to Central Government employees from time to time under the prescribed rule.

BSF Recruitment 2021: How to Apply