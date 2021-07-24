BSF Recruitment 2021: Are you looking for a job with the Border Security Force (BSF)? Here’s a golden opportunity for you. The BSF has invited applications for the recruitment of various posts including Assistant Aircraft Mechanic (ASI), Assistant Radio Mechanic (ASI), Constable (Store Man). Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of BSF at bsf.gov.in and apply for BSF recruitment 2021 as soon as possible. The last date to apply for BSF recruitment is July 26, 2021.Also Read - UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 Date Latest News: Top 5 Updates Students of Class 10, 12 Awaiting UPMSP Board Exam Results Should Know

Candidates can apply for BSF recruitment with the help of this DIRECT LINK. Meanwhile, candidates can go through the official notification of BSF recruitment 2021 through this link before applying for posts. A total of 220 vacancies will be filled under this recruitment drive.

Important Date for BSF Recruitment 2021

Last date to apply online: 26 July 2021

Vacancy Details for BSF Recruitment 2021

Total No. of Posts – 220

SI (Staff Nurse) – 37 Posts

ASI Operation Theater Technician (Group C Post) – 1 Post 1

ASI Laboratory Technician (Group C Post) – 28 Posts

CT (Ward Boy / Ward Girl / Aaya) Group C Post – 9 Posts

HC (Veterinary) Group C Posts – 20 Posts

Constable (Kennelman) Group C Posts – 15 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for BSF Recruitment 2021

SI (Staff Nurse) – Candidates should have passed 10+2 or equivalent examination as well as a degree/diploma in the General Nursing programme; Must be registered as General Nurse and Midwife with Central or State Nursing Council.

– Candidates should have passed 10+2 or equivalent examination as well as a degree/diploma in the General Nursing programme; Must be registered as General Nurse and Midwife with Central or State Nursing Council. ASI Operation Theater Technician (Group C Post) – Candidate should have passed 12th or equivalent examination with Science subject. Also, Diploma in Operation Technique or Certificate in relevant subject from an institution recognized by the Central or State Government is a must.

– Candidate should have passed 12th or equivalent examination with Science subject. Also, Diploma in Operation Technique or Certificate in relevant subject from an institution recognized by the Central or State Government is a must. ASI Laboratory Technician (Group C Post) – 12th pass or equivalent examination with Science as a subject from a recognized Board or Institute. Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology from a recognized Institute of Central or State Government is also needed.

– 12th pass or equivalent examination with Science as a subject from a recognized Board or Institute. Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology from a recognized Institute of Central or State Government is also needed. CT (Ward Boy / Ward Girl / Aaya) Group C Posts – Candidates must have passed Matriculation or equivalent examination from a recognized Board. Also, two years of work experience in the relevant trade or one-year certificate course from a recognized Industrial Training Institute or Vocational Institute is a must.

– Candidates must have passed Matriculation or equivalent examination from a recognized Board. Also, two years of work experience in the relevant trade or one-year certificate course from a recognized Industrial Training Institute or Vocational Institute is a must. HC (Veterinary) Group C Post – 12th class pass from a recognized Board with a minimum one year course in Veterinary Stock Assistant from any recognized board and minimum one-year post qualification experience.

– 12th class pass from a recognized Board with a minimum one year course in Veterinary Stock Assistant from any recognized board and minimum one-year post qualification experience. Constable (Kennelman) Group C Post – 10th class pass from a recognized board. Should have two years experience in handling animals from Government Veterinary Hospital or Veterinary College or Dispensary of Government Farm.

Age Limit for BSF Recruitment 2021

SI (Staff Nurse) – 21 to 30 Years

ASI Operation Theater Technician (Group C Post) – 20 to 25 Years

ASI Laboratory Technician (Group C Post) – 18 to 25 Years –

CT (Ward Boy / Ward Girl / Aaya) Group C Post – 18 to 23 Years

HC (Veterinary) Group C Post – 18 to 25 Years

Constable (Kennelman) Group C Post – 18 to 25 Years

Salary for BSF Recruitment 2021