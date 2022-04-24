BSF Recruitment 2022: The Border Security Force (BSF) has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible candidates for the posts of Inspector, Sub Inspector, and others. Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of BSF —rectt.bsf.gov.in or bsf.gov.in. The last date to fill the application form is within 45 days (31 May 2022) from the date of publication of the advertisement in Employment News. Note, the recruitment notification has been published in the Employment News. A total of 90 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.Also Read - JKPSC CCE Exam 2022 Application Process Begins Tomorrow at jkpsc.nic.in; Apply Before May 15

For details on qualification, and application process, please read below.

Important Dates

The last date to submit the application: within 45 days (31 May 2022) from the date of publication of the advertisement in Employment News.

Vacancy Details

Name of the post and number of vacancy

Inspector (Architect): 01 post

Sub Inspector (Works): 57 posts

Junior Engineer/ Sub Inspector (Electrical): 32 posts

Age Limit

Inspector (Architect): 30 years

Sub Inspector (Works): 30 years

Junior Engineer/ Sub Inspector (Electrical): 30 years

NOTE: The candidate should be not more than 30 years old as on the closing date of application.

Eligibility Criteria

Education qualification: To apply for the posts mentioned above, a candidate must fulfill the required education qualification.

Inspector (Architect): A candidate must have a Degree in Architecture from a recognized University; Registered with the council of Architecture.

Sub Inspector (Works): A candidate must have a Diploma in Civil Engineering.

Junior Engineer/ Sub Inspector (Electrical): A candidate must have a Diploma in Electrical Engineering.

How to Apply For BSF Recruitment 2022?

Eligible candidates are advised to log in to the official website of rectt.bsf.gov.in. Then submit the applications within 45 days (May 31, 2022) from the date of publication of the advertisement in Employment News.