BSF Recruitment 2022: The border Security Force (BSF) has released a notification. Candidates will be hired for the posts of Inspector, Sub Inspector and Junior Engineer/ Sub Inspector (Electrical). Eligible candidates can apply for the positions through the official website of BSF at rectt.bsf.gov.in or bsf.gov.in. Note, the recruitment notification has been published in the Employment News. The last date to fill the application form is within 45 days (31 May 2022) from the date of publication of the advertisement in Employment News. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 90 vacant posts will be filled in the organization.

BSF Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

The last date to submit the application: within 45 days (31 May 2022) from the date of publication of the advertisement in Employment News.

BSF Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Total: 90 posts

Inspector (Architect): 01 post

Sub Inspector (Works): 57 posts

Junior Engineer/ Sub Inspector (Electrical): 32 posts

BSF Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education qualification: In order to apply for the posts mentioned above, a candidate must fulfill the education qualification.

Inspector (Architect): Degree in Architecture from a recognized University; Registered with the council of Architecture.

Sub Inspector (Works): Diploma in Civil Engineering.

Junior Engineer/ Sub Inspector (Electrical): Diploma in Electrical Engineering.

BSF Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

To apply for the positions mentioned, a candidate must not be above the age of 30 years.

How to Apply?

Eligible Candidates are advised to log in to the official website of rectt.bsf.gov.in. Then submit the applications online within 45 days (31 May 2022) from the date of publication of the advertisement in Employment News.