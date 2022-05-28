BSF Recruitment 2022: The Border Security Force (BSF) has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible male candidates to apply for Group ‘B’ & ‘C’ Combatised posts in the Water Wing of the Border Security Force. Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of BSF — rectt.bsf.gov.in or — bsf.gov.in.The last date to apply for the posts is within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment news. A total of 281 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. For more details about the Sarkari recruitment drive, please scroll down.Also Read - UPSC Civil Service Final Result 2021 to Release Soon: Check Official Websites, Steps to Download Merit List

For details on qualification, and application process, please read below.

BSF Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Last Date: 30 days from the date of publication of detailed advertisement notice.

BSF Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Name of the post and number of vacancy

SI (Master) (Group – ‘B’): 08 posts

SI (Engine Driver) (Group – ‘B’): 06 posts

SI (Workshop) (Group – ‘B’): o2 posts

HC (Master) (Group – ‘C’): 52 posts

HC (Engine Driver) (Group – ‘C’): 64 posts

HC (Workshop)- Trade (Group – ‘C’)

Mechanic (Diesel/ Petrol Engine): 10 posts

Electrician: 02 posts

AC Technician: 01 post

Electronics: 01 post

Machinist: 01 post

Carpenter: 02 posts

Plumber: 02 posts

CT(Crew) (Group – ‘C’): 130 posts

BSF Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

SI (Master) (Group – ‘B’): 10+2 or its equivalent from a recognized Board or University and ii) Second Class Master Certificate issued by the Central or State Inland Water Transport Authority or Mercantile Marine Department. Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the medication qualification, and age limit through the official notification shared below.

BSF Recruitment 2022 Salary

SI (Master) Level-6 (₹ 35400-112400/-) SI (Engine Driver) Level-6 (₹ 35400-112400/-) SI (Workshop) Level-6 (₹ 35400-112400/-) HC (Master) Level-4 (₹ 25500-81100/-) HC (Engine Driver) Level-4 (₹ 25500-81100/-) HC (Workshop) Level-4 (₹ 25500-81100/-) CT (Crew) Level-4 (₹ 21700-69100/-)

BSF Recruitment 2022 Examination Fee

Candidates applying for Group – ‘B’ posts are required to pay Rs. 200 and candidates applying for Group – ‘C’ posts are required to pay Rs. 100 through any of the prescribed digital modes. The fee is exempted for candidates belonging to SC, ST, BSF candidates, and Ex-servicemen. However, the service charge will be charged from every candidate including the exempted category. Also Read - Central University of Rajasthan Recruitment 2022: Register For 60 Non-Teaching Posts Before June 10| Details Inside

How to Apply For BSF Recruitment 2022?

Eligible candidates are advised to log in to the official website of rectt.bsf.gov.in. Also Read - AILET 2022 Correction Window Closes Today: Here's How to Edit Application Form at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in