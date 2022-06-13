BSF Recruitment 2022: The Border Security Force(BSF), Water Wing has invited applications from Indian male citizens to apply for the Group B and C Combatised posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of BSF at rectt.bsf.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 281 vacant posts will be filled. The registration process has commenced from May 30, 2022. Applicants can apply till June 28, 2022. “The posts are combatised and purely temporarily in nature but are likely to become permanent,” reads the official notice. Candidates can check the education qualification, selection process, vacancy, and other details below.Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Expected Soon; Check Examination Date, Other Details Here
BSF Recruitment 2022: Important Dates to Remember
- The registration process will begin: May 30, 2022
- The registration process will end: June 28, 2022
BSF Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
- Sub Inspector (Master): 08 posts
- Sub Inspector (Engine Driver): 06 posts
- Sub Inspector (Workshop): 02 posts
- Head Constable (Master): 52 posts
- Head Constable (Engine Driver): 64 posts
- Head Constable (Workshop) Mechanic (Diesel/Petrol Engine): 10 posts
- Head Constable (Workshop): Electrician: 02 posts
- Head Constable (Workshop) AC Technician: 01 post
- Head Constable (Workshop) Electronics: 01 post
- Head Constable (Workshop) Machinist: 01 post
- Head Constable (Workshop) Carpenter: 02 posts
- Head Constable (Workshop) Plumber: 02 posts
- Constable (Crew): 130 posts
BSF Recruitment 2022 Check Expected Salary
- SI (Master): Level – 6 (Rs. 35,400 – 1,12,400/-) in the pay matrix.
- SI (Engine Driver): Level – 6 (Rs. 35,400 – 1,12,400/-) in the pay matrix.
- SI (Workshop): Level – 6 (Rs. 35,400 – 1,12,400/-) in the pay matrix.
- HC (Master): Level – 4 (Rs. 25,500 -81,100/-) in the pay matrix.
- HC (Engine Driver): Level – 4 (Rs. 25,500 -81,100/-) in the pay matrix.
- HC (Workshop): Level – 4 (Rs. 25,500 -81,100/-) in the pay matrix.
- CT (Crew) Level – 3 (Rs. 21,700 – 69,100/-) in the pay matrix.
BSF Recruitment 2022 Check Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification and selection process through the official notification shared below: Also Read - Rajasthan JET 2022 Admit Card Released; Direct Link, Steps to Download Hall Ticket Here
BSF Recruitment 2022 How to Apply Online?
Eligible candidates can apply for the 281 vacant posts till June 28 at rectt.bsf.gov.in. Also Read - NEET PG 2022 Counselling Schedule Likely to Release Soon at mcc.nic.in| Details Inside
- Visit the official website of BSF at rectt.bsf.gov.in.
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, the “Apply Here” option given beside BSF Water Wing Recruitment 2022 (Group B & C) option.
- Enter your personal information and generate OTP.
- Fill the application form.
- Upload the necessary documents.
- Pay the application fee, if any.
- Download the submitted form and take a printout of it for future reference.