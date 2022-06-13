BSF Recruitment 2022: The Border Security Force(BSF), Water Wing has invited applications from Indian male citizens to apply for the Group B and C Combatised posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of BSF at rectt.bsf.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 281 vacant posts will be filled. The registration process has commenced from May 30, 2022. Applicants can apply till June 28, 2022. “The posts are combatised and purely temporarily in nature but are likely to become permanent,” reads the official notice. Candidates can check the education qualification, selection process, vacancy, and other details below.Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Expected Soon; Check Examination Date, Other Details Here

BSF Recruitment 2022: Important Dates to Remember

The registration process will begin: May 30, 2022

The registration process will end: June 28, 2022

BSF Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Sub Inspector (Master): 08 posts

Sub Inspector (Engine Driver): 06 posts

Sub Inspector (Workshop): 02 posts

Head Constable (Master): 52 posts

Head Constable (Engine Driver): 64 posts

Head Constable (Workshop) Mechanic (Diesel/Petrol Engine): 10 posts

Head Constable (Workshop): Electrician: 02 posts

Head Constable (Workshop) AC Technician: 01 post

Head Constable (Workshop) Electronics: 01 post

Head Constable (Workshop) Machinist: 01 post

Head Constable (Workshop) Carpenter: 02 posts

Head Constable (Workshop) Plumber: 02 posts

Constable (Crew): 130 posts

BSF Recruitment 2022 Check Expected Salary

SI (Master): Level – 6 (Rs. 35,400 – 1,12,400/-) in the pay matrix.

SI (Engine Driver): Level – 6 (Rs. 35,400 – 1,12,400/-) in the pay matrix.

SI (Workshop): Level – 6 (Rs. 35,400 – 1,12,400/-) in the pay matrix.

HC (Master): Level – 4 (Rs. 25,500 -81,100/-) in the pay matrix.

HC (Engine Driver): Level – 4 (Rs. 25,500 -81,100/-) in the pay matrix.

HC (Workshop): Level – 4 (Rs. 25,500 -81,100/-) in the pay matrix.

CT (Crew) Level – 3 (Rs. 21,700 – 69,100/-) in the pay matrix.

BSF Recruitment 2022 Check Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification and selection process through the official notification shared below:

BSF Recruitment 2022 How to Apply Online?

Eligible candidates can apply for the 281 vacant posts till June 28 at rectt.bsf.gov.in.