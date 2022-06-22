BSNL Haryana Recruitment 2022: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited(BSNL), Haryana Telecom Circle has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for various Apprentice posts under apprenticeship training under the Apprentices Act 1961. Interested candidates can apply through BOAT’s Portal at www.mhrdnats.gov.in. It is to be noted that the last date to fill out the application form is July 19, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total fo 44 vacant posts will be filled. Here’s all you need to know about qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details of BSNL Recruitment 2022Also Read - RSMSSB Lab Assistant Admit Card 2022 to be Released Today; Check Steps to Download Hall Ticket

BSNL Haryana Recruitment 2022 Important Dates to Remember

The online registration will begin: June 20, 2022

Last date for submission of online application: July 19, 2022

Certificate and Document Verification: July 30, 2022

Declaration of Selection List: Approximately in month of August, 2022

BSNL Haryana Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Apprentice ( Sales and Marketing Activities): 24 posts

Apprentice (CM/CFA/EB): 20 posts

BSNL Haryana Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the education qualification, age limit and other details from the official website.

BSNL Haryana Recruitment 2022 Stipend Per Month

Candidates will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 8,000 a month.

BSNL Haryana Recruitment 2022 How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before July 19, 2022, through the official website, www.mhrdnats.gov.in.