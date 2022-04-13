BSPHCL Recruitment 2022: The Bihar State Power(Holding)Company Ltd.(BSPHCL) is inviting applications for Assistant Electrical Engineer(General) and other posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official BSPHCL website at —www.bsphcl.co.in. Candidates can apply till April 18, 2022. They can edit/ make changes in their application form till April 21, 2022. The CBT exam is scheduled to be held on May 12, 2022(tentative). The online registration process for the above posts has commenced from Friday, April 08, 2022.Also Read - DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Golden Chance For Freshers to Apply For 168 Posts. Registration Begins From April 20

Important Dates

Online Registration Begins at: April 08, 2022

Closing date for online submission of application: April 18, 2022

Last date of payment through NET Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card: April 18, 2022

Period of Modification/edit in application form, if required by the candidate: April 21, 2022

Tentative Date of exam(CBT): May 12, 2022

Vacancy Details

Assistant Electrical Engineer(General): 10 posts

Assistant Executive Engineer(GTO): 08 posts

Assistant Engineer(Civil): 2 posts

Accounts Officer: 10 posts

Revenue Officer: 02 posts

Assistant IT Manager: 27 posts

Junior Electrical Engineer(General): 31 posts

Junior Electrical Engineer (GTO): 11 posts

Junior Engineer(Civil): 16 posts

Legal Supervisor: 06 posts

Assistant: 05 posts

Correspondence Clerk: 14 posts

Store Assistant: 15 posts

Junior Accounts Clerk: 28 posts

BSPHCL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

How to Apply Online?

Visit the official website of Bihar State Power(Holding)Company Ltd at www.bsphcl.co.in

Click on the link that reads, “Apply/Validate online application form against ENN- 03/2022 (Internal)”

A new webpage will open.

Register on the portal.

Fill the application form and submit it.

Pay the application fee.

Save, Download the application fee and take a printout of it for future reference.

Application Fee