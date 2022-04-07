BSSC CGL Notification 2022: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has invited online applications for Third Graduate Level Combined (CGL) competitive exam 2022. Total 2,187 vacancies will be through this recruitment process. The applications have been invited against the posts of: Secretariat Assistant, Planning Assistant, Malaria Inspector and Data Entry Operator Grade C.Also Read - Indian Army Recruitment: Agnipath Recruitment Entry Scheme For Defence Forces. Details Here

Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Bihar Staff Selection Commission at bssc.bihar.gov.in. The online registration process and payment of examination fee shall be available from April 14, 2022. Candidates should note that May 17 will be the last date for the submission of application.

BSSC CGL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility

Candidates must have graduation from any recognized university in India. Candidates are advised to check the official notification to know more regarding eligibility conditions.

BSSC CGL Recruitment 2022: Age limit

21-37 years

Women belonging to unreserved category will get three years of relaxation in upper age limit. Backward and most backward class will get three years of relaxation and SC/SC candidates will get 5 years of relaxation. Age will be calculated from August 1, 2021.

BSSC CGL Recruitment 2022: Selection process

The selection process comprises of Preliminary examination and main examination. Preliminary examination comprises of objective type questions. Counselling/Document verification will be conducted in the final stage.

BSSC CGL Recruitment 2022: Exam fee

The examination fees for male candidates of General category/ Backward class/ Most Backward class is Rs 540. The fees for SC/ST (permanent resident of Bihar) is Rs 135. For Women of all sections (Permanent Bihar resident), the fee is Rs 135. For candidates of all class from outside Bihar, the fees is Rs 540.