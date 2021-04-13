SBI Recruitment 2021: The State Bank of India has issued a notification for the recruitment of 67 pharmacists in the clerical cadre. The online written test for this recruitment will be conducted tentatively on May 23, 2021, as per the official notification of the State Bank of India. The last date to apply for the pharmacist posts is May 3. The SBI recruitment drive is to fill up 67 posts in the bank. Also Read - SBI, PNB Customers Alert: Have Zero-Balance Or Basic Savings Accounts? Banks Are Slapping Charges For These Services

The candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the posts by visiting the career page of the official website of the State Bank of India.

Starting Date of Application: 13 March 2021

Last Date of Application: 03 May 2021

SBI Pharmacist Exam Date: 23 May 2021

Eligibility Criteria:

Pass in SSC or its equivalent examination and minimum Diploma in Pharmacy (D.Pharma) from recognised university or board OR Degree in pharmacy (B Pharma/M Pharma/Pharma D) or any equivalent degree in Pharmacy from any recognised university.

Minimum Post Educational qualification experience of three years as Pharmacist or compounder. Ability to give first-aid treatment independently for accidents is essential.

Candidates up to age of 30 years can apply

Candidates are required to pay a minimum fee for the application process that is Rs 750 for General/ OBC/EWS and free for SC/ ST/ PWD candidates.

The candidates should download their call letter for online examination and an “Acquaint Yourself” booklet from the website for future use.