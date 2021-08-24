Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: The Income Tax Department announced a mega recruitment drive for a total of 155 vacancies for various posts under the sports quota. This is a huge opportunity for those looking for a central government job. However, the last date to apply for the Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021 is tomorrow, i.e., 25 August 2021.Also Read - NIACL Recruitment 2021: Notification Released for 300 Administrative Officer posts on newindia.co.in

Interested candidates can apply online before the window closes on the official website at incometaxindia.gov.in. Candidates must note that out of the total vacancies, eight vacancies are for the post of Inspector of Income Tax, 83 for Tax Assistant and 64 for Multi-Tasking Staff.

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates under the sports quota can apply for the government job from any of the following sports activities:

Athletics, Swimming, Squash, Billiards, Chess, Carrom, Bridge, Badminton, Lawn Tennis, Table Tennis, Shooting, Weightlifting, Wrestling, Boxing, Judo, Gymnastics, Body Building, Volleyball, Basketball, Football, Kabaddi and Cricket. For Inspector of Income Tax, the age limit is 18-30 years. Candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree.

For Tax Assistant post, the age limit is 18-27 years. Candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree and data entry speed of 8000 key depressions per hour.

For Multi-Tasking Staff, the age limit is 18-25 years. Candidates must have a Matriculation or equivalent from a recognised Board or University.

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Salary

Inspector of Income Tax – Pay Level 7 (Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400)

Tax Assistant – Pay Level 4 (Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100)

Multi-Tasking Staff – Pay Level 1 (Rs 18,000 to Rs 56,900)

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Interested candidates can apply online by clicking on THIS direct link for Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021. Read the instructions thoroughly and apply.

How to apply –

Download the application form Fill in the required details Attach the necessary documents Send it to the given postal address.

Candidates must keep a copy of the application form with themselves for future reference. Selected candidates will get all the benefits applicable to central government employees