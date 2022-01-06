Central Railway Recruitment 2021: The Central Railway has invited applications from candidates to apply for the post of Medical Practitioners. All interested applicants will have to appear for the walk-in interview beginning on January 11, 2022. As per the released notification, this recruitment drive will fill up 18 posts in the organization. The job position will however be offered purely on contract basis for a period of three months from the date of their joining or March 31, 2022 or till the pandemic of COVID19 continues whichever is earlier. The contract period is likely to be increased depending upon the circumstances and the applicant’s performance.Also Read - Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply For Level 1, Level 2 Posts on rrccr.com Before Dec 20 | Check Details Here

All you need to know about eligibility, Vacancy Info and other details for Medical Practitioner Posts:

Vacancy Details

Physicians 4 posts Anaesthetist/ Intensivists 4 posts GDMO 10 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification for Specialists: Degree in Medicine i.e. MBBS recognized by the Medical Council of India.

Educational Qualification for GDMO: Degree in medicine i.e. MBBS holders of educational qualification in part II of the third schedule.

Age Limit: The age limit for open market CMP is not exceeding 53 years of age as on January 1, 2022.

Other Details

Interested candidates will have to appear for a walk-in-interview at 11 am on January 11, 2022 at Bharatratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Hospital, Central Railway, Byculla, Mumbai- 400027. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Central Railways.