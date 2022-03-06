Central Railway Recruitment 2022: The candidates who are interested to join the Indian Railways, here comes a wonderful job opportunity for you. Central Railway is hiring eligible candidates for Junior Technical Associate posts. However, the last date to apply for the posts is nearing( March 14, 2022).Also Read - Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 105 Posts at bankofbaroda.in

Interested applicants can download the application form from the official website of Central Railway at cr.indianrailways.gov.in. The candidates can check important dates, vacancy, salary, educational qualification, age limit, and other details below. Also Read - NMDC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 29 Posts at nmdc.co.in| Check Eligibility, Other Details Here

Key Points to Remember

Last date for submission of application: March 14, 2022

Official website: cr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Mode of application: Offline

Name of the posts: Junior Technical Associate

Total vacancy: 20

Vacancy Details

Junior Technical Associate: 20 Posts Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2021: Deadline To Apply For Mop-up Round Ends Tomorrow| Check Guidelines And Other Details

Vacancy for Each Reserve category

Unreserved: 08

SC: 03

ST: 02

OBC: 05

EWS: 02

Central Railway Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: In order to apply for the post, a Candidate should possess BE/ Diploma/ B.Sc in Civil Engineering from a recognized University. Candidates can refer to the official website for more details.

Age Limit: Candidates belonging to unreserved categories must be between 18 to 33 years of age. Candidates belonging to the OBC category must be between 18 to 36 years of age. Meanwhile, candidates belonging to SC/ ST candidates must be between 18 to 38 years of age.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of

Written test

Interview.

Central Railway Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

SC/ ST/ OBC/ Women/ Minorities/ EWS candidates: Rs.250

all other candidates: Rs.500

For more details, candidates are advised to check the official notification from the link given below

How to Apply?

Interested candidates can apply for the above posts before March 14, 2022, through the official website — cr.indianrailways.gov.in. Eligible candidates can submit applications through offline mode at Deputy Chief Personnel Officer (Construction) Office of the Chief Administrative Officer (Construction), New Administrative Building, 6th Floor Opposite Anjuman Islam School, D.N. Road, Central Railway, Mumbai CSTM, Maharashtra 400001.