Central Railway Recruitment 2022: The candidates who are interested to join the Indian Railways, here comes a wonderful job opportunity for you. Central Railway has invited applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Technical Associate. Those who are interested and eligible for the post can download the application form from the official website of Central Railway at cr.indianrailways.gov.in.Also Read - Income Tax Senior Private Secretary Recruitment 2022: Salary Upto Rs 1.5 Lakh; Apply For 34 Posts at itat.gov.in

The last date to apply for the posts is March 14, 2022. The candidates can check important dates, vacancy, salary, educational qualification, age limit, and other details below. Also Read - NIFT 2022 Answer Key Released; Direct Link to Download And Other Details Here

Central Railway Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Last date for submission of application: March 14, 2022

Central Railway Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Name of the posts and the number of vacancies Also Read - Oil India Recruitment 2022: Few Days Left to Apply For 62 Posts at oil-india.com

Junior Technical Associate: 20 Posts

Unreserved: 08

SC: 03

ST: 02

OBC: 05

EWS: 02

Central Railway Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: In order to apply for the post, a Candidate should possess BE/ Diploma/ B.Sc in Civil Engineering from a recognized University. Candidates can refer to the official website for more details.

Central Railway Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Candidates belonging to unreserved categories must be between 18 to 33 years of age. Candidates belonging to the OBC category must be between 18 to 36 years of age. Meanwhile, candidates belonging to SC/ ST candidates must be between 18 to 38 years of age. For more details, candidates are advised to check the official notification from the link given below.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of

Written test

Interview.

Application Fee

SC/ ST/ OBC/ Women/ Minorities/ EWS candidates: Rs.250

all other candidates: Rs.500

How to Apply?

Interested candidates can apply for the above posts before March 14, 2022, through the official website — cr.indianrailways.gov.in. Eligible candidates can submit applications through offline mode at Deputy Chief Personnel Officer (Construction) Office of the Chief Administrative Officer (Construction), New Administrative Building, 6th Floor Opposite Anjuman Islam School, D.N. Road, Central Railway, Mumbai CSTM, Maharashtra 400001.