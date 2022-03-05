CG Vyapam Recruitment 2022: Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board, Raipur has invited applications from candidates to apply for the post of Patwari. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site, vyapam.cg.state.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till March 22, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 301 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details.Also Read - DU Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 66 Assistant Professor Posts at colrec.du.ac.in| Here's Direct Link

Important Dates

The online application for CG Vyapam Recruitment 2022 began on: March 4, 2022

The Last date for submission of the online application: March 22, 2022

Correction Dates: March 23 to March 25, 2022

Exam Date: 10 April 2022

Exam Time: to be intimated

Exam Centres: 28 Districts

Vacancy Details

Patwari: 301 Posts

CG Vyapam Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have B.Com with minimum of 60 percent marks from any recognized University. One year diploma for data entry operator/one-year diploma in programming/certificate with 5000 key depression per hour is mandatory.

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the official notification shared below.

How to Apply Online?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from March 4 to March 22, 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board, Raipur.