CGPSC Recruitment 2022: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) will close the online application window today for recruitment to the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon. The candidates who are eligible and interested for the post can apply on the official website of the commission i.e. psc.cg.gov.in. The aspirants must note that they will be able to make changes to their application form from June 24 to 28.

The CGPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 74 vacancies of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold a bachelor's degree in Veterinary Science and should be registered under Chhattisgarh State Veterinary Council.

CGPSC Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in

Click on “Apply Now” against ADVERTISEMENT FOR FOR VETERINARY ASSISTANT SURGEON-2022

Now click on “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE APPLICATION OF VETERINARY ASSISTANT SURGEON-2022”

Register and login to apply for the vacancies

Fill up the form, submit the required documents and pay the fee

Submit the form and take a printout

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 30 years as on January 1, 2022.

Application fee

The application fee for candidates from outside the State is Rs 400, whereas applicants from Chhattisgarh are exempted from payment of the fee.