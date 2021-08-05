CGPSC State Engineering Services Recruitment 2021: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of State Engineering Service Exam 2021. The candidates who are interested and eligible can now apply on the official website i.e. psc.cg.gov.in. The candidates must note that the they can apply for CGPSC AE Recruitment 2021 from 17 August 2021 to 15 September 2021.Also Read - Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Golden Chance to Become Officer With India Army, Salary Upto 2.17 Lakh | Check Post, Eligibility, Official Notification Here

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned all the important details below: Also Read - GAIL Recruitment 2021: Vacancies Announced For Various Posts in GAIL, No Exam Required | Know Qualification, Eligibility Details Here

Starting Date of CGPSC State Engineering Services Online Form: 17 August 2021

Last Date of CGPSC State Engineering Services Online Form: 15 September 2021

Date for Errors Corrections: 21 September 2021 at 12:00 hrs to 25 September 2021 by 11:59 Hrs

Date of Exam: 26 November 2021

The candidates must note that there 80 posts for Assistant Engineer (Civil) and 3 posts for Assistant Engineer (Electrical/ Mechanical). Also Read - Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Salary up to Rs 56900, Class 8 Pass Candidates Can Apply For Over 1600 Posts | Apply Today

Educational Qualification:

B.E/B.Tech in Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical Engineering from a recognized University.

CGPSC State Engineering Services Age Limit:

21 to 30 years (Age relaxation in upper age limit as per government norms)

CGPSC State Engineering Services Application Fee: