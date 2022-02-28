Chandigarh Administration Recruitment 2022: Chandigarh Administration, Sports Department has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the post of Junior Coaches. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website —http://sportsdeptt.chd.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is on or before March 23, 2022. Applicants can go through this article to know more about the application process, eligibility criteria, how to apply, and other details.Also Read - HAL Recruitment 2022: Only Two Days Left to Apply For 85 Posts at hal-india.co.in

Vacancy Details

Junior Coach: 7 Posts Also Read - TNPSC Recruitment 2022: Salary Upto Rs 2 Lakh Per Month; Apply For 29 Posts at tnpsc.gov.in

Badminton: 1

Cricket: 1

Handball: 1

Judo: 1

Kabaddi: 1

Table Tennis: 1

Volleyball: 1

Chandigarh Administration Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

In order to apply for the posts, a candidate must have completed Graduation from a recognized university. To know more about the eligibility criteria, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification shared below. Also Read - SAIL Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For 35 Apprentice Posts; Apply Online at sail.co.in

Chandigarh Administration Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam. The exam will be held for a duration of 2 hours.

Age Limit: In order to apply for the posts, a candidate must be between 21 to 37 years of age.

Chandigarh Administration Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?

Eligible candidates can apply online at sportsdeptt.chd.gov.in on or before March 23, 2022. They can send the application to “Director Sports, Sports Department, Chandigarh Administration, Sports Complex, Hockey Stadium, Secor-42, Chandigarh- 160036″ latest by 23 March 2022 up to 5:00 PM. Candidates can save, download, and take a printout of the submitted online application form for future reference. To apply online, candidates must click on the link given below.