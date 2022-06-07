Chandigarh Police Recruitment 2022: The Chandigarh Police has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be selected for the post of Constable (Band) in the pre-revised pay scale i.e. entry-level pay of Rs.19900/- & allowances as applicable, as per notification of Government of Punjab, Department of Finance(Finance Personnel-1 Branch). Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website —chandigarhpolice.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till June 27, 2022.Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 161 Posts Till June 16| Check Complete Details Here

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 39 vacant posts will be filled in the Department. Here are all you need to know about qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details of Chandigarh Police Recruitment 2022.

Chandigarh Police Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

The last date to submit online: June 27, 2022

Chandigarh Police Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Constable(Band)

Pipe Band (Male only): 16 posts

Brass Band (Male only): 23 posts

Chandigarh Police Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

The minimum education qualification is 10+2. Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, and age limit through the official notification shared below.

Chandigarh Police Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

As per the official notification, candidates should be between 18 to 25 years of age as of January 01, 2022.

Chandigarh Police Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the unreserved category are required to pay Rs 500 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to other backward classes are required to pay Rs 200 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to the Economically weaker Section, Scheduled caste, and Ex-Servicemen categories are exempted from paying the application fee.

Chandigarh Police Recruitment 2022 How to Apply?

Eligible candidates can apply online at chandigarhpolice.gov.in on or before June 27, 2022. Candidates can save, download, and take a printout of the submitted application form for future reference.