CGPSC Recruitment 2022: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission(CGPSC) is hiring candidates for the post of Peon. The online registration process will begin today, June 08, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 80 posts in the organization. The last date to apply for the position mentioned above is July 02, 2022. Candidates who have not applied for the positions yet can do so by visiting the Commission’s official website, psc.cg.gov.in. One can check the education qualification, age limit, selection process, and other details here.Also Read - TANCET 2022 Result Date, Time Confirmed: Check Steps to Download Scores

Important Dates For CGPSC Recruitment 2022

The online registration begins: June 08, 2022

The online registration ends: July 02, 2022

Vacancy Details For CGPSC Recruitment 2022

Peon: 80 posts

Eligibility Criteria For CGPSC Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification: As per the official notification, the applicants should have passed class 8 and should be able to ride a bicycle. Candidates who want to apply for the positions mentioned above can check the educational qualification, and selection process through the official notification shared below: Also Read - NATA 2022 Admit Card Out on nata.in| Here's How to Download

Age Limit For CGPSC Recruitment 2022

Candidates who want to apply for the posts must be between 18 to 35 years of age as of January 1, 2022. Also Read - RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card 2022 Released For Pay Level 5, 3, 2| Direct Link, Steps to Download Here

Steps to Apply Online For CGPSC Recruitment 2022?