CISF Constable Recruitment 2022: Notification Released for 787 Posts, Apply Now at cisfrectt.in

CISF Constable Recruitment 2022: Central Industrial Security Force, CISF has invited applications from candidates to apply for Constable posts. The candidates who are eligible and interested can apply online through the official website CISF i.e cisfrectt.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 787 posts in the organisation.

The registration process begins today and will close on December 20, 2022.

CISF Constable Recruitment 2022: Key Details

The registration process begins today and will close on December 20, 2022. Matriculation or its equivalent from a recognised board for skilled trades on or before closing date of receipt of online Application Form. The age limit should be between 18 to 23 years of age as on August 1, 2022. Candidates should not have been born earlier than 02/08/1999 and later than 01/08/2004. The selection process comprises of PST/PET/Documentation/Trade Test, Written Examination and Medical Examination. The details will be announced on the official website in due course of time. The application fees is ₹100. Female candidates and those candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of application fee.