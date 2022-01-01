CISF Recruitment 2021-22: The Central Industrial Security Force has invited applications from candidates to apply for Head Constable posts under CISF Recruitment 2021-22. Interested candidates can apply online by vising the official site of CISF — cisfrectt.in.Also Read - HSSC Admit Card 2021 For These Posts to Release Soon; Know Expected Date

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 249 posts in the organization. Eligible candidates can apply for these posts till March 31, 2022.

The recruitment of Head Constable (General Duty) will be done against sports quota for the year 2021. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

CISF Recruitment 2021-22: Vacancy Details

A total of 249 vacancies are to be filled, out of which 68 are for female candidates and 181 for male candidates.

CISF Recruitment 2021-22: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should be 12th pass from a recognised educational institution with credit of representing State/ National/ International in games, Sports and Athletics.

CISF Recruitment 2021-22: Age Limit

The age of the candidate should be between 18 to 23 years.

CISF Recruitment 2021-22: Pay Scale

Head Constable (GD) – Pay matrix Level-4 (Rs 25,500-81,100/-) plus usual allowances as admissible to the Central Government employees from time to time.

CISF Recruitment 2021-22: Selection Process

The selection process comprises of physical standard test, documentation, trail test and proficiency test. Subsequently, shortlisted candidates will be issued Admit Cards for the next stages of the examination i.e. Medical Examination.

CISF Recruitment 2021-22: Application Fees

Candidates will have to pay ₹100/- as application fees in the form of Postal Order/ Demand Draft from State Bank of India drawn in favour of the officer mentioned in the notice. SC/ST and Female candidates are exempted from application fee.

CISF Recruitment 2021-22: Check Detailed Notification Here