CISF Recruitment 2022: The Central Industrial Security Force has invited applications from candidates to apply for Constable/Fire posts under CISF Recruitment 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by vising the official site of CISF — cisfrectt.in. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 1149 posts in the organization. Eligible candidates can apply for these posts till March 04, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

CISF Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

The last date to apply online: March 4, 2022.

CISF Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Name of the posts and the number of vacancies

Constable/Fire Posts: 1149

CISF Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should be 12th pass from a recognised educational institution with a science subject on or before the closing date of receipt of the online Application Form.

CISF Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

In order to apply for the above posts, candidates must be between 18 to 23 years of age.

CISF Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The selection process comprises of Physical Efficiency Test (PET), a physical standard tests, and Written Examination under OMR/Computer Based Test(CBT) Mode, Document Verification (DV) and Medical Examination test.

CISF Recruitment 2022: Application Fees

Candidates will have to pay Rs 100 as application fees. For more details on the CISF application process, eligibility and selection, check out the official notification shared below.

CISF Recruitment 2022: Check Official Notification