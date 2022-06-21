Coal India Recruitment 2022: Coal India Limited(CIL) has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the posts of Management Trainee through GATE-2022 Scores. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website, coalindia.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1050 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. The registration process will begin on Thursday, June 23, 2022. Applicants can apply till July 22, 2022. Candidates can check the education qualification, age limit, selection process, and other details here.Also Read - Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Apply for IT Professionals Posts Before July 07| Check Notification, Application Link Here

Coal India Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Opening date for Online Registration of Applications: June 23, 2022 at 10.00 AM

Last date of Online Submission of Application: July 22, 2022 at 11.59 PM

Coal India Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Name of the post: Management Trainee

Number of vacancy: 1050

Discipline wise Breakup of vacancy

Mining: 699 posts

Civil: 160 posts

Electronics & Telecommunication: 124 posts

System and EDP: 67 posts

Coal India Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Mining/Civil/ BE/Electronics & Telecommunication: B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) in relevant branch of Engineering with minimum 60% marks.

B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) in relevant branch of Engineering with minimum 60% marks. System and EDP: BE/ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) in Computer Science/Computer Engg./IT or MCA, with minimum 60% marks.

It is to be noted that candidates who have completed their degree of minimum qualification or appeared/appearing in the final year/semester/trimester and will pass out in the academic year 2021-2022 are eligible to apply.

Coal India Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

As per the notification, eligible candidates must have appeared for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE – 2022).

Based on the GATE-2022 Scores/Marks and requirements, candidates will be shortlisted discipline-wise in the ratio of 1:3 for the further selection process.

The final merit list will be prepared for each discipline on the basis of GATE-2022 Scores/Marks.

Coal India Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the GENERAL (UR) / OBC (Creamy Layer & Non-Creamy Layer) / EWS category are required to pay Rs 1180 as an application fee. SC / ST / PwD / ESM candidates / Employees of Coal India Limited and its Subsidiaries are exempted from payment of the application fee. The application fee will be paid through Online mode only.

Coal India Recruitment 2022 Pay Scale

Selected candidates will be placed as Management Trainee in E-2 Grade in the scale of pay of ₹. 50,000 – 1,60,000/- at the initial Basic of ₹. 50,000/- per month during the training period.

Coal India Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of CIL at coalindia.in.