Coal India Limited Jobs 2022: Coal India Limited(CIL) has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible candidates for Management Trainee posts through GATE-2022 Scores. Eligible candidates can apply through CIL’s official website, coalindia.in till July 22, 2022. The registration process for the Sarkari Naukri has started on June 23. A total of 1050 candidates will be hired through the Coal India Recruitment process.Also Read - BIS Recruitment 2022: Salary Up to Rs 70,000; Graduates Can Apply For Young Professionals Posts

Important Dates Here

The Registration process will begin: June 23

Last Date to Apply Online: July 22

Coal India Limited Vacancy

Management Trainee: 1050 posts

Check Discipline Wise Vacancy Details

Mining: 699 posts Civil: 160 posts Electronics & Telecommunication: 124 posts System and EDP: 67 posts

Coal India Limited Salary

Selected candidates will be placed as Management Trainee in E-2 Grade in the scale of pay of ₹. 50,000 – 1,60,000/- at the initial Basic of ₹. 50,000/- per month during the training period. Also Read - IDBI SO Recruitment 2022: Apply For 226 Specialist Officers Posts Before July 10| Check Salary Here

Eligibility Criteria

Mining/Civil/ BE/Electronics & Telecommunication: B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) in relevant branch of Engineering with minimum 60% marks.

B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) in relevant branch of Engineering with minimum 60% marks. System and EDP: BE/ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) in Computer Science/Computer Engg./IT or MCA, with minimum 60% marks.

Selection Process

As per the notification, eligible candidates must have appeared for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE – 2022). Based on the GATE-2022 Scores/Marks and requirements, candidates will be shortlisted discipline-wise in the ratio of 1:3 for the further selection process. The final merit list will be prepared for each discipline on the basis of GATE-2022 Scores/Marks.

Application Fee

The application fee will be paid through Online mode only. Also Read - CTET 2022 July Notification to Release Soon at ctet.nic.in; Check Exam Pattern, Passing Marks Here

GENERAL (UR) / OBC (Creamy Layer & Non-Creamy Layer) / EWS category: Rs 1180

SC / ST / PwD / ESM candidates / Employees of Coal India Limited and its Subsidiaries: No fee

How to Apply For Coal India Limited Recruitment 2022?