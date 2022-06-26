Coal India Limited Jobs 2022: Coal India Limited(CIL) has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible candidates for Management Trainee posts through GATE-2022 Scores. Eligible candidates can apply through CIL’s official website, coalindia.in till July 22, 2022. The registration process for the Sarkari Naukri has started on June 23. A total of 1050 candidates will be hired through the Coal India Recruitment process.Also Read - BIS Recruitment 2022: Salary Up to Rs 70,000; Graduates Can Apply For Young Professionals Posts
Important Dates Here
- The Registration process will begin: June 23
- Last Date to Apply Online: July 22
Coal India Limited Vacancy
- Management Trainee: 1050 posts
Check Discipline Wise Vacancy Details
- Mining: 699 posts
- Civil: 160 posts
- Electronics & Telecommunication: 124 posts
- System and EDP: 67 posts
Coal India Limited Salary
Selected candidates will be placed as Management Trainee in E-2 Grade in the scale of pay of ₹. 50,000 – 1,60,000/- at the initial Basic of ₹. 50,000/- per month during the training period. Also Read - IDBI SO Recruitment 2022: Apply For 226 Specialist Officers Posts Before July 10| Check Salary Here
Eligibility Criteria
- Mining/Civil/ BE/Electronics & Telecommunication: B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) in relevant branch of Engineering with minimum 60% marks.
- System and EDP: BE/ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) in Computer Science/Computer Engg./IT or MCA, with minimum 60% marks.
Selection Process
- As per the notification, eligible candidates must have appeared for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE – 2022). Based on the GATE-2022 Scores/Marks and requirements, candidates will be shortlisted discipline-wise in the ratio of 1:3 for the further selection process. The final merit list will be prepared for each discipline on the basis of GATE-2022 Scores/Marks.
Application Fee
The application fee will be paid through Online mode only. Also Read - CTET 2022 July Notification to Release Soon at ctet.nic.in; Check Exam Pattern, Passing Marks Here
- GENERAL (UR) / OBC (Creamy Layer & Non-Creamy Layer) / EWS category: Rs 1180
- SC / ST / PwD / ESM candidates / Employees of Coal India Limited and its Subsidiaries: No fee
How to Apply For Coal India Limited Recruitment 2022?
- Visit the official website of CIL at www.coalindia.in
- On the homepage, click on the “Career with CIL” section.
- Click on the “Jobs at Coal India” option.
- Now click on the link that reads,” Recruitment of Management Trainee on the basis of GATE-2022 Score”
- Register yourself on the portal.
- Fill the application form.
- Pay the application fee.
- Download the application form and keep it saved for future reference.