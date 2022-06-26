Coal India Limited Jobs 2022: Coal India Limited(CIL) has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible candidates for Management Trainee posts through GATE-2022 Scores. Eligible candidates can apply through CIL’s official website, coalindia.in till July 22, 2022. The registration process for the Sarkari Naukri has started on June 23. A total of 1050 candidates will be hired through the Coal India Recruitment process.Also Read - BIS Recruitment 2022: Salary Up to Rs 70,000; Graduates Can Apply For Young Professionals Posts

Important Dates Here

  • The Registration process will begin: June 23
  • Last Date to Apply Online: July 22

Coal India Limited Vacancy 

  • Management Trainee: 1050 posts

Check Discipline Wise Vacancy Details

  1. Mining: 699 posts
  2. Civil: 160 posts
  3. Electronics & Telecommunication: 124 posts
  4. System and EDP: 67 posts

Coal India Limited Salary

Selected candidates will be placed as Management Trainee in E-2 Grade in the scale of pay of ₹. 50,000 – 1,60,000/- at the initial Basic of ₹. 50,000/- per month during the training period.

Eligibility Criteria

  • Mining/Civil/ BE/Electronics & Telecommunication: B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) in relevant branch of Engineering with minimum 60% marks.
  • System and EDP: BE/ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) in Computer Science/Computer Engg./IT or MCA, with minimum 60% marks.

Selection Process

  • As per the notification, eligible candidates must have appeared for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE – 2022). Based on the GATE-2022 Scores/Marks and requirements, candidates will be shortlisted discipline-wise in the ratio of 1:3 for the further selection process. The final merit list will be prepared for each discipline on the basis of GATE-2022 Scores/Marks.

Application Fee

The application fee will be paid through Online mode only.

  • GENERAL (UR) / OBC (Creamy Layer & Non-Creamy Layer) / EWS category: Rs 1180
  • SC / ST / PwD / ESM candidates / Employees of Coal India Limited and its Subsidiaries: No fee

Apply For Coal India Limited Jobs 2022

How to Apply For Coal India Limited Recruitment 2022?

  1. Visit the official website of CIL at www.coalindia.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the “Career with CIL” section.
  3. Click on the “Jobs at Coal India” option.
  4. Now click on the link that reads,” Recruitment of Management Trainee on the basis of GATE-2022 Score”
  5. Register yourself on the portal.
  6. Fill the application form.
  7. Pay the application fee.
  8. Download the application form and keep it saved for future reference.