Coal India Limited Recruitment 2022: Coal India Limited(CIL) has invited applications from candidates to apply for Management Trainee posts in different disciplines. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of CIL at www.coalindia.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till August 07, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 481 vacant posts in the organisation.Also Read - UIDAI Recruitment 2022: Apply for Various Posts Before August 16| Check Eligibility, Other Details Here

Graduation must also be from University / Institute recognized by appropriate statutory authority in India. Engineering Degree should be of regular full time course Candidates should read the instructions in the advertisement carefully before making any entry or selecting options for filling online applications. Also Read - ITBP Recruitment 2022: Register For 37 Sub Inspector Posts Till August 14| Check Pay Scale, Age Limit Here

Important Dates Here

Opening date for Online Registration of Applications: July 08, 2022(10.00 AM) Last date of Online Submission of Applications: August 07, 2022(11:59 PM)

Vacancy Details

NOTE: The above vacancy is tentative and may increase or decrease as per requirement. Also Read - MPPEB Group 3 Recruitment Notification Out; Apply For 2557 Posts From August 01

Personnel & HR: 138 posts

Environment: 68 posts

Materials Management: 115 posts

Marketing & Sales: 17 posts

Community Development: 79 posts

Legal: 54 posts

Public Relations: 06 posts

Company Secretary: 04 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Personnel & HR: Graduates with at least two years full time Post Graduate Degree/PG Diploma/Post Graduate Program in Management with specialization in HR/Industrial Relations/Personnel Management or MHROD or MBA or Master of Social Work with specialization in HR(Major) from recognized Indian University/Institute with minimum 60% marks. For more details, check the official notification shared here.

Selection Process

Selection will be based on the marks obtained in the Computer Based Online Test only. The details regarding the date of CBT will be intimated through the Admit Card for CBT which will be sent through email. The Admit Card will also be available for download through individual login portal. Admission to Computer Based Online Test will be purely provisional. If shortlisted, Candidature will be subject to verification of details/documents at every stage of the recruitment process/appointment.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General (UR) / OBC(Creamy Layer & Non-Creamy Layer) / EWS category are required to pay Rs 1180(Application fee(Rs 1000)+GST Rs 180)as an application fee. SC / ST / PwD / ESM candidates / Employees of Coal India Limited and its Subsidiaries are exempted from payment of application fee.

How to Apply For Coal India Limited Recruitment 2022?

Eligible candidates can apply through CIL’s official website, coalindia.in till August 08, 2022