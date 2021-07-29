Coal India Recruitment 2021: The Coal India Corporation is closing the application process for the managerial posts on July 29. Candidates who have not yet applied for these posts should apply it now and immediately. Candidates who want to apply for various posts including General Manager, Ch. Manager and Sr. Manager, must apply online through the official site of Coal India on coalindia.in. It must be noted that the recruitment drive will fill up 8 posts in the organisation.Also Read - Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited for Part Time Correspondent in All India Radio, Chennai

There are in total 8 vacancies for the post. The posts include General Manager, Ch. Manager, Company Secretary, Sr. Manager, Company Secretary. Selected candidates can be asked to settle in any of the eight subsidiary companies of Coal India Limited within India. The location includes Jharkhand, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra.

Those who are interested to apply for the posts should have acquired Company Secretary Qualification with Associate/Fellow membership of ICSI along with a Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University/Institute. The candidates also need to have full-time UG/PG degree in Law or Chartered Accountant to apply for the post. It must be noted that the candidates can apply only for one post. Further, candidates with full-time Under Graduate or Post Graduate Degree in either Law or Chartered Accountancy will be given added advantage. For the post of General Manager, the upper age limit of the candidate is 55 years. For the post of Sr. Manager, the upper age limit of the candidate is 48 years. For the post of Ch. Manager, the upper age limit of the candidate is 52 years.

Coal India Recruitment 2021: Application process

The candidates who are applying for these posts need to submit their Application (Hard Copy) in the Format which may be downloaded from the official website and send through speed post to General Manager (Personnel/Recruitment), Coal India Limited, Coal Bhawan, Premise No-04-1111, Af111, Action Area-1a, New Town, Rajarhat, Kolkata- 700156.

Coal India Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

It must be noted that the selection process will be done on the basis of Qualification, Relevant Post qualification experience, and Personal Interview.

Outstation applicants who are shortlisted and are called for an interview will be reimbursed to and fro fare by the shortest route on the production of original tickets/boarding passes.