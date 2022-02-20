Coal India Recruitment 2022: The Coal India Corporation has invited online applications from interested and eligible candidates to hire for the posts of Chief Manager and General Manager. Those interested can apply for the same on the official website of Coal India on coalindia.in. A total of 14 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date to apply for the posts is March 1, 2022. The candidates can check important dates, vacancy, salary, educational qualification, age limit, and other details below.Also Read - SBI Recruitment 2022: Only Few Days Left to Apply For 48 Posts at sbi.co.in

Vacancy Details

Name of the posts and the number of vacancies

Chief Manager: 10 Posts

General Manager: 4 Posts

Important Dates to Remember

The last date to apply online: March 1, 2022, by 5:00 PM.

Eligibility Criteria

To know more eligibility criteria, candidates are advised to check the detailed notification shared below.

Age Limit

Upper Age limit as on the date of notification

Chief Manager(Security): Not exceeding 62 years

General Manager(Security): Not exceeding 62 years

Selection Process

Selection will be on the basis of Qualification, Experience as detailed above in Pt. No.(2)(B) and Personal Interview. Selection will be through shortlisting of eligible applications and Personal Interviews of the shortlisted eligible candidates. Shortlisting for interviews will be purely provisional.

How to Apply Online?

Interested candidates can apply online through the official site of Coal India on coalindia.in. The candidates will be required to send the duly filled in signed application form in the prescribed format along with self –attested copy/copies of the testimonials through speed post superscribing the post applied for to the below-mentioned address so as to reach latest by 05:00 PM of 01.03.2022: Dy. General Manager (Personnel/Rectt.)

Coal India Limited, “Coal Bhawan”, Premise No-04, MAR Plot No.AF-III, Action Area-1A, New Town, Rajarhat, Kolkata-700156