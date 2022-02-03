Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Indian Coast Guard has invited online applications to fill vacancies for various posts, including that of Assistant Commandant (Group A Gazetted Officer) – General Duty, General Duty (Pilot/Navigator), and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in till February 26, 2022.Also Read - Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2022: Few Days Left to Apply For 32000 Posts at sso.rajasthan.gov.in

The online application window for Coast Guard Recruitment 2022 will begin from February 16, 2022. Read below for eligibility, and other details.

Important Dates

The online application begins: February 16, 2022

The Last date for submission of application: February 26, 2022

Vacancy Details

Assistant Commandant (Group A Gazetted Officer)

Eligibility Criteria

Both men and women can apply for the posts.

General Duty GD/Pilot/Navigator/Women SSA: Bachelor Degree with Minimum 60% Marks All Semester / Year; Maths, Physics as a Subject up to 10+2 Level Examination or equivalent.

Bachelor Degree with Minimum 60% Marks All Semester / Year; Maths, Physics as a Subject up to 10+2 Level Examination or equivalent. Technical Mechanical: Should have Engineering Degree of recognized University in Naval Architecture or Mechanical or Marine or Automotive or Industrial and production or Metallurgy or design or Aeronautical or Aerospace with minimum 60% aggregate marks.

Should have Engineering Degree of recognized University in Naval Architecture or Mechanical or Marine or Automotive or Industrial and production or Metallurgy or design or Aeronautical or Aerospace with minimum 60% aggregate marks. Technical Electrical/Electronics: Candidates should have an Engineering Degree in Electrical or Electronics or Telecommunication or Instrumentation or Instrumentation and Control or Electronics and Communication or Power Engineering or Power Electronics with Minimum 60% Marks.

Candidates should have an Engineering Degree in Electrical or Electronics or Telecommunication or Instrumentation or Instrumentation and Control or Electronics and Communication or Power Engineering or Power Electronics with Minimum 60% Marks. Law Entry: Degree in Law from a recognized University.

How to Apply Online?

Applications should be made online through the website, joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.Candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification available on the website.