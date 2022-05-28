New Delhi: The Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), an arm of the Ministry of Railways, has announced 150 government jobs, for which the application process is going to end soon.Also Read - BSF Recruitment 2022: Class 10, 12 Pass Candidates Can Register For 281 Posts; Apply Now at rectt.bsf.gov.in

According to the recruitment advertisement released by CRIS located at Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, applications are being invited from candidates for the posts of 144 Assistant Software Engineers (ASE) and 6 Assistant Data Analysts (ADA). Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For 161 Posts; Graduate, Master's Degree Holders Can Apply At upsc.gov.in

Where To Apply

Candidates can apply for these posts by visiting the official website of CRIS, cris.org.in. The application process for CRIS Recruitment was started on 26 April 2022. Also Read - Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Registration For 3612 Posts Begins at rrc-wr.com

Qualifications

Assistant Software Engineer

Candidates should have completed BE/B. Tech in Computer Science & Engineering or Computer Science or Computer Technology or Information Technology or Computer Science and Information Technology or MCA in Computer Application or Four Years Degree Course (BSc) in Computer Science from a recognized Institute with a minimum of 60% marks. Must have secured the prescribed score in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) exam. ME/MTech in Computer Science and Engineering can also apply provided they have GATE 2022 score.

Assistant Data Analyst

Candidates should possess BE/B. Tech in any discipline or MSc in Maths/Statistics/Operation Research or MA in Economics or MCA or 4-year degree in Computer Science Engineering. Candidates having the relevant degrees from UGC/AICTE recognized institutes can also apply. Also, candidates should have a GATE score.

Age Limit

Candidates’ age should not be less than 21 years and not more than 27 years as of the last date of application or 31 May 2022. However, candidates belonging to various reserved categories will also be given relaxation in the upper age limit as per the rules of the Central Government.