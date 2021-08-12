CRPF Recruitment 2021: CRPF Recruitment 2021 notification has been released for 2439 posts in CRPF, ITBP, SSB, BSF. The candidates who are eligible and interested for the post must note that the selection would be on the basis of interview. The interview will be held from September 13 to September 15, 2021. For more detailed information, the candidates can check the official website i.e. crpf.gov.in.Also Read - AAI Recruitment 2021: Vacancies Announced For Various Posts, No Exam Required, Salary in Lakh | Check Eligibility, Official Notification

The applications are invited from the retired CAPFs and ex-armed force personnel male and female. The recruitment drive aims at fulfilling contractual positions. The candidates must go through the important dates, eligibility criteria and other details before preparing themselves for the interview.

Click Here to download official notice CRPF Recruitment 2021

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the details of the vacancy:

AR 156

BSF 365

CRPF 1537

ITBP 130

SSB 251

The candidates must carry the original and photo copy of relevant documents while appearing for the walk-in-interview. The appointment and remuneration of the appointees would be regulated as per the Department of Expenditure’s OM dated 9th December, 2020.

CRPF Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

The candidates applying for this position must be retired personnel of CAPFs, AR and Armed Forces.

The age of the candidates must not be more than 62 years.

What are the documents that need to be furnished?

The documents to be furnished on the day of the interview are Retirement certificate, Degree, Age proof and experience certificate, application in plain paper superscripting the name of the post applied for and 3 passport size recent photograph.

It is to be noted that the selected candidates will not be entitled to any benefits like provident fund, pension, gratuity, medical attendance treatment, seniority, promotion etc.