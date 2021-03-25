CRPF Recruitment 2021: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released a job notification for recruitment to the post of Specialist Medical Officer. Candidates who are interested and eligible can appear for a walk-in-interview on April 14, 2021. In the job notification for CRPF recruitment, the central agency has made it clear that the recruitment is for medical specialists who will be appointed at CRPF hospitals in Silchar, Assam. Also Read - CRPF Jawan Shoots Self With Service Weapon in Delhi, Rushed to AIIMS

Interested candidates willing to appear for the interview should have qualification of a Post Graduate Degree or Diploma. The job notification also mentioned that a candidate with a degree needs to have a minimum of 1 and a half years of work experience whereas a diploma holder needs 2 and a half years of experience after PG. Moreover, the age limit is set at below 70 years. The salary for the posts is mentioned as Rs 85,000/.

As per the CRPF notification, the appointment will be based on a contract basis with the initial period being three years, after which the contract may be extended for a further two years on a year to year basis depending on the maximum age of 70 years. However, the contract may also lapse automatically after the completion of tenure.

Candidates who are interested should visit Composite Hospital, CRPF, GC Campus, Udarband, Dayapur, Silchar (Assam) for their walk-in-interview on April 14, 2021. Candidates need to carry with them up-to-date relevant documents and photocopies (Degree, Age Proof & Experience Certificate etc.) for the interview.

CRPF Recruitment 2021: Important Details

CRPF Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Anaesthesia – 1 Post

Pathology – 1 Post

Medicine – 1 Post

Radiology – 1 Post

Eye – 1 Post

CRPF Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria, work experience

CRPF Recruitment 2021: How to apply

