CRPF Recruitment 2021: Candidates willing to join CRPF, here comes a piece of good news for you. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the various posts of Assistant Commandant (Civil/Engineer). Candidates must note that the recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up to 25 vacancies at the CRPF. Another crucial thing the candidates need to know that the ex-servicemen are also eligible to apply for these posts as 10% seats are reserved for them.Also Read - Jammu and Kashmir: Grenade Attack at CRPF Party in Srinagar, 3 Civilians Injured

The candidates must keep in mind that the last date to apply for these posts is July 29 which is just two days away. The application should reach the proper address on or before July 29. The application process has already started on June 30. Also Read - CRPF Recruitment 2021: Apply Now to Fill THESE Vacancies in CRPF Posts | Last Date, Salary, Other Details

As part of the application, the interested and eligible candidates can submit their duly filled application form by hand or by post with photocopies of all relevant documents, two latest passport size photographs, and two envelopes mentioning correspondence address of the applicant with requisite stamps should be mailed/deposited. They must take note that the application will be rejected in case of non-receipt of photographs. Also Read - BREAKING: 2 Cops, 2 Civilians Killed in Terrorist Attack in Jammu And Kashmir's Sopore

More importantly, the envelope of the application should addressed to ‘Central Reserve Police Force Assistant Commandant (Engineer/Civil) Exam, 2021” and should be submitted to the following address: ‘DIG, Group Centre, CRPF, Rampur, District-Rampur, U.P.-244901’.

CRPF Recruitment 2021: Examination fee

As per the job notification, the candidates from the Unreserved/EWS/OBC category will have to pay Rs 400 as an examination fee. However, the candidates from Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes and female candidates are not required to pay any fee.

They can pay the application fee through Indian Postal Order or Bank Draft in favour of ‘DIG, Group Centre, CRPF, Rampur payable at SBI-Rampur’. The fee must be sent through Indian Postal Orders and Bank Drafts only after June 30.

CRPF Recruitment 202: Educational Qualification