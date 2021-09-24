CRPF Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates who have not yet applied for these posts must take note that the application process for these vacancies ends on Friday, September 24,2021. Those who want to apply for these posts must apply in next 24 hours. It must be noted that the recruitment drive will fill up to 11 posts of Deputy Commandant (Engineer) and 2 posts of Commandant (Engineer) in CRPF.Also Read - IOCL Recruitment 2021: Notification for 513 posts of Jr Engineer Asst-IV and others Released At iocl.com

The recruitment for both the posts in the CRPF is related to the Engineering Department. Those interested in these posts are required to send an application form along with important documents to CRPF Headquarters.

As per the job notification, the candidates selected for the post of Deputy Commandant (Engineer) will be posted at all-India levels, while candidates selected for Commandant (Engineer) will be posted in Guwahati, Jammu, Kolkata and Hyderabad.

The notification further stated that the deputation will initially be for a period of three years, which may be extended as per rules.

CRPF Recruitment 2021: Salary

Commandant: Rs 1.23 lakh to Rs 2.15 lakh

Deputy Commandant: Rs 67,700 to Rs 2.08 lakh

CRPF Recruitment 2021: other details

The recruitment for the post of Commandant (Engineering) and Deputy Commandant (Engineering) is completely based on the deputation or re-employment category.

In the security forces, there is a minimum tenure of 3 years and a maximum tenure of 4 years for these appointments.

CRPF Recruitment 2021: How to apply

The candidates who are interested and eligible must send their applications along with important documents to the address: Deputy Inspector General (Pers), Directorate General, CRPF, CGO Complex, Block No 1, Lodhi Road, New Delhi- 110003