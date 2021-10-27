CRPF Recruitment 2021: The candidates who are interested to join in the armed forces, here comes a wonderful job opportunity for you. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has invited applications from eligible candidates to appear for walk in interview to fill up Specialist Medical Officer and GDMO posts. Candidates can appear for the interview round and check the official notification through the official site of CRPF on crpf.gov.in.Also Read - HPPSC Prelims Result 2021 Released for the Post of Range Forest Officer on hppsc.gov.in.

As per the official notification, the CRPF said that the recruitment drive will fill up 60 posts of Specialist Medical Officer and GDMOs in various Composite Hospitals of CRPF/ Bns/ Institutions. As per the updates, the interview will be conducted on November 22 and November 29, 2021 at various centres across the country.

The candidates who are appearing for the walk-in-interview must bring necessary documents and application forms including original and photocopies of educational certificates, age proof, and experience certificates.

The notification stated that the candidates will be hired by the CRPF on a contract basis for a period of three years. However, the contract can be prolonged or extended for a maximum of two years.

CRPF Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Specialist Medical Officer: 29 Posts

GDMOs: 31 Posts

CRPF Recruitment 2021: Salary package

The selected candidates for the post of Specialist Medical Officer will be given a salary of up to Rs 85,000 per month and those selected for the post of General Duty Medical Officer will get a salary of up to Rs 75,000 per month.

CRPF Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

The candidates who are applying for the post of Specialist Medical Officer should have a Post Graduation Degree / Diploma in a relevant field and work experience in the same field.

Candidates applying for the post of General Duty Medical Officer should have an MBBS degree and should have completed their internship.

CRPF Recruitment 2021: Selection process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of interviews for the recruitment of Medical Officer posts. Candidates will have to appear for an interview along with all necessary documents and application forms at the prescribed address and time.