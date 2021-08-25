CRPF Recruitment 2021: Here is a good opportunity for candidates who are looking for jobs with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). For this, CRPF has sought applications for 2439 posts. Interested and eligible candidates who want to apply for CRPF recruitment can do so by visiting the official website of CRPF, crpf.gov.in.Also Read - MHT CET Exam 2021: IWPA Urges Maharashtra To Reschedule Dates

Candidates can directly attend the interview slated to be held from September 13 to September 15, 2021.

Apart from this, candidates can directly view the application format of these posts (CRPF Recruitment 2021) by clicking on this link. They can also go through the official notification of CRPF Recruitment 2021 through this link. A total of 2439 posts will be filled under CRPF Recruitment 2021 drive.

Important Dates for CRPF Recruitment 2021

Date of Interview – 13 to 15 September 2021

Vacancy Details for CRPF Recruitment 2021

AR- 156 Posts

BSF- 365 Posts

CRPF- 1537 Posts

ITBP- 130 Posts

SSB- 251 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for CRPF Recruitment 2021

Candidates applying for these posts should be retired personnel of CAPF, AR, and Armed Forces.

Age Limit for CRPF Recruitment 2021

Candidates should not be older than 62 years.