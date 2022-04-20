CRPF Recruitment 2022: The Central Reserve Police Force, CRPF has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Dy. Commandant Engineer. Interested candidates will have to appear for a walk-in-interview process beginning from May 19, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 11 vacant posts will be filled in the Organization. It is to be noted that the appointment will be purely on a contractual basis for a period of one year. One can download the official notification from the official website of CRPF at crpf.gov.in. The Interview centre, date, and timing have been listed below.Also Read - OPSC Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 15 Junior Assistant Posts at opsc.gov.in| Read Details Here

CRPF Recruitment 2022: Check Interview Day, Date, and Time

Interview Centre: DIGP, GC, CRPF, JharodaKalan, New Delhi

  • Date of Interview: May 19 to May 20, 2022.
  • Interview Timing: From 9:00 AM to 06:00 AM.

Interview Centre: DIGP, GC, CRPF, Guwahati Assam

  • Date of Interview: May 25 to May 26, 2022.
  • Interview Timing: From 9:00 AM to 06:00 AM.

Interview Centre: DIGP, GC, CRPF, Hyderabad, Telangana

  • Date of Interview: June 1 to June 2, 2022.
  • Interview Timing: From 9:00 AM to 06:00 AM.

CRPF Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

To appear for the Interview Round, the candidates should be Indian National.  The candidates should possess an M. Tech / ME degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized university or institution with a minimum of five years of experience in planning, construction, and maintenance of buildings, preparation of BoQs, contract documents/ NITS, etc.

CRPF Recruitment 2022: Expected Salary, Age Limit

As per the official notification, the Consolidated remuneration of contractual Dy. Commandant (Engineer) will be Rs. 75,000/-, which will remain fixed for the entire period of contractual appointment. The maximum age limit on the last day of application is 45 years.

Candidates applying for the positions mentioned above can check the education qualification, age limit and selection process from the official notification shared below.

CRPF Recruitment 2022: Download Official Notification Here

How to Apply?

Candidates are advised to report to the interview centre at the given time along with the necessary documents.