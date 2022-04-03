CSIR NIO Recruitment 2022: The CSIR-National Institute of Oceanography (CSIR-NIO), Goa has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the post of Scientist. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website — www.nio.org. The online application will end on April 30, 2022. According to the official notification, a total of 22 vacant posts will be filled in the organization.Also Read - BARC Recruitment 2022: Registration For 260 Posts Begins at barc.gov.in| Here's Direct Link

CSIR NIO Recruitment 2022: Check Important Details Here

Recruitment Board: CSIR-National Institute of Oceanography

Official Website: www.nio.org

Name of the post: Scientist

Number of posts: 22

The last date to apply: April 30, 2022

Pay Level and Pay Matrix Pay Level-11 (Rs.67700-208700)

Maximum Age as on cut-off date: 32 years

CSIR NIO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Scientist: 22 posts

CSIR NIO Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the education qualification, age limit and selection process through the official notification shared below. Also Read - NTPC Recruitment 2022: Salary Up to Rs 60000 Per Month; Apply For 55 Posts at ntpc.co.in

Application fee: Candidates belonging to the unreserved category are required to pay Rs 100 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PH/Women/CSIR Employees/Abroad categories are exempted from paying the application fee. Also Read - Indian Air Force Recruitment 2022: Apply For Group C Civilian Posts at indianairforce.nic.in| Deets Inside

CSIR NIO Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Eligible candidates are required to apply ONLINE through the website http://www.nio.org. Once the application form is submitted, candidates are required to take a printout of the form and send it to the given address “Administrative Officer, CSIR-National Institute of Oceanography, Dona Paula, Goa-403004.” For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official notification.