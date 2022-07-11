DDA Recruitment 2022: Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has released a recruitment notification, inviting Graduate Engineers in Civil discipline to apply for the posts of Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil). Interested candidates can apply online through the official website, www.dda.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 08 vacant posts will be filled. The last date to fill out the application form is August 08. For more details about the recruitment process, please scroll down.Also Read - Airports Authority of India, NHAI, IB, Railway Recruitment: List of Top Govt Jobs For Candidates to Apply For This Week
DDA Recruitment 2022: Important Dates Here
- Opening date & time for online registration of application: July 09, 2022
- Last date for closing of online registration of application and payment of application fee: August 08, 2022 up to 06:00 PM
- Tentative month of documents verification/interview: September 01 to 31, 2022
DDA Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
- Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) (Group A): 08 posts
DDA Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
- Educational Qualification: Obtained a degree in Civil Engineering from a University from a Universityincorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other Educational Institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as Universities under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956.
DDA Recruitment 2022 Age Limit
- In order to apply for the posts, a candidate must be between 21 to 30 years of age.
DDA Recruitment 2022 Application Fee
- Candidates need to pay a total of Rs 1,000 as an application fee. All female candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe/ Persons with Benchmark Disabilities are exempted from paying the application fees as per extant Government orders.
DDA Recruitment 2022 Selection Process
- The candidates who are meeting the eligibility criteria mentioned above, appeared/qualified the GATE 2021 examination and registered with DDA for recruitment to the above posts, will be shortlisted for interview on the basis of their GATE 2021 Score. (The weightage of the GATE Score will be 85% and the interview will be 15%).
DDA Recruitment 2022 How to Apply Online?
Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Aeronautical Officer, Others Posts at upsc.gov.in| Read Details Inside Also Read - Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Apply For Various Non-Teaching Posts at svc.ac.in| Check Eligibility, Pay Level Here
- Visit the official website of DDA at dda.gov.in.
- On the homepage, click on the ‘Jobs’ section.
- Now click on the “Direct Recruitment 2022: Link for applying to the post of Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) through GATE Score 2021,” option.
- Register yourself on the portal.
- Fill the application form
- Pay the application fee.
- Download the submitted application form and take a printout of it for future reference.