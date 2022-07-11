DDA Recruitment 2022: Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has released a recruitment notification, inviting Graduate Engineers in Civil discipline to apply for the posts of Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil). Interested candidates can apply online through the official website, www.dda.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 08 vacant posts will be filled. The last date to fill out the application form is August 08. For more details about the recruitment process, please scroll down.Also Read - Airports Authority of India, NHAI, IB, Railway Recruitment: List of Top Govt Jobs For Candidates to Apply For This Week

DDA Recruitment 2022: Important Dates Here

Opening date & time for online registration of application: July 09, 2022

Last date for closing of online registration of application and payment of application fee: August 08, 2022 up to 06:00 PM

Tentative month of documents verification/interview: September 01 to 31, 2022

DDA Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) (Group A): 08 posts

DDA Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Obtained a degree in Civil Engineering from a University from a Universityincorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other Educational Institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as Universities under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956.

DDA Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

In order to apply for the posts, a candidate must be between 21 to 30 years of age.

DDA Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Candidates need to pay a total of Rs 1,000 as an application fee. All female candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe/ Persons with Benchmark Disabilities are exempted from paying the application fees as per extant Government orders.

DDA Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

The candidates who are meeting the eligibility criteria mentioned above, appeared/qualified the GATE 2021 examination and registered with DDA for recruitment to the above posts, will be shortlisted for interview on the basis of their GATE 2021 Score. (The weightage of the GATE Score will be 85% and the interview will be 15%).

DDA Recruitment 2022 How to Apply Online?