DDA Recruitment 2022: Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has invited online applications from candidates to apply for Programmer and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of DDA at dda.gov.in. The registration process will begin on June 11, 2022. The last date for the submission of the application form is July 10, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 279 vacancies. The DDA Exam is tentatively scheduled to be held from September 01 to 30, 2022.

Here’s all you need to know about qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details of DDA Recruitment

Important Dates For DDA Recruitment 2022

Starting Date of Online Application: June 11, 2022

Last Date of Online Application: July 10, 2022

Tentative Schedule of online examination: September 1 to 30, 2022

Vacancy Details For DDA Recruitment 2022

Post Code Name of the post Group Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC Total vacancies 01 Assistant Director (Landscape) A Level 10 01 02 Junior Engineer (Civil) B Level 6 220 03 Junior Engineer (Elect./Mech.) B Level 6 35 04 Programmer B Level 6 02 05 Junior Translator (Official Language) B Level 6 06 06 Planning Assistant B Level 7 15 Total 279

Eligibility Criteria For DDA Recruitment 2022

"The detailed notification incorporating vacancies, qualification, procedure of recruitment, etc will be available on the website of Delhi Development Authority i.e. www. dda.gov.in w.e.f. from June 11, 2022(10: 00 AM) on the link "Jobs -» Direct Recruitment 2022," reads the recruitment advertisement.

How to Apply Online For DDA Recruitment 2022?

Eligible candidates can apply online at dda.gov.in on or before July 10, 2022. Candidates can save, download, and take a printout of the submitted online application form for future reference.